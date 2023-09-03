AIADMK announces public meetings to mark Annadurai’s birth anniversary

September 03, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Sunday that his party would organise public meetings across the State on September 15, 16, 17, and 19 to observe the birth anniversary of former CM C.N. Annadurai and also to take the key points from the resolutions adopted in the Madurai party conference to the people.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that the meetings would be held by party units in Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and other States. He also released a list of leaders who would speak in these meetings.

Mr. Palaniswami would address a meeting in Tambaram Assembly constituency on September 15, and the party’s praesidium chairman, A. Tamilmagan Hussain, would address a meeting in Ponneri Assembly constituency on the same day. Senior party leaders would address the meeting in their respective Assembly constituencies.