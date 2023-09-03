HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK announces public meetings to mark Annadurai’s birth anniversary

September 03, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Sunday that his party would organise public meetings across the State on September 15, 16, 17, and 19 to observe the birth anniversary of former CM C.N. Annadurai and also to take the key points from the resolutions adopted in the Madurai party conference to the people.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that the meetings would be held by party units in Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and other States. He also released a list of leaders who would speak in these meetings.

Mr. Palaniswami would address a meeting in Tambaram Assembly constituency on September 15, and the party’s praesidium chairman, A. Tamilmagan Hussain, would address a meeting in Ponneri Assembly constituency on the same day. Senior party leaders would address the meeting in their respective Assembly constituencies.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.