AIADMK announces poll schedule for the post of general secretary

March 17, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK on Friday announced the schedule for the election of general secretary.

It is expected that the election process will make Edappadi K. Palaniswami a full-fledged general secretary. At present, he is the interim general secretary.

In February, the Supreme Court, in its judgment, agreed with the Madras High Court’s order upholding the conduct of the general council meeting. Currently, the High Court is hearing suits filed by a couple of expelled members of the party on the decisions taken at the meeting such as expulsions of four members, including O. Panneerselvam.

The filing of nominations will begin on March 18 and conclude on March 19. The scrutiny of the papers will be taken up on March 20, while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is Tuesday. If required, polling will be held on March 26 and the counting will take place the next day, according to the schedule.

Former Ministers Natham R. Viswanathan and Pollachi V. Jayaraman have been named the election commissioners.