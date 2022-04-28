AIADMK announces office-bearers for Puducherry, other States

The AIADMK on Thursday announced the composition of key office-bearers for units in other States and Puducherry.

A release issued by the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said A. Anbalagan, S. Omsakthi Sekar and M.V. Omalingam had been elected secretary of the units of Puducherry (east and west) and Karaikal. Also, the functionaries for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, New Delhi and Andaman were announced.