AIADMK announces nominees for some districts

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagm (AIADMK) on Friday announced its candidates for the posts of ward members of district panchayats and panchayat unions in Theni and Salem, home districts of Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The party also announced nominees in Krishnagiri, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Madurai Rural East and Thoothukudi North district units. Senior office-bearers and Ministers say the release of nominees has been made in those districts where the party has completed the seat sharing exercise with its allies such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar). “To the extent possible, we have accommodated the demands of our allies,” a senior leader says. He adds that most likely, lists for the remaining districts will be out by Saturday.

December 16 is the last date for filing of nominations.