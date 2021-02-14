AIADMK and BJP are the common enemies: Vaiko

Madurai

14 February 2021 01:32 IST

‘Do not bother about seats to be allotted by DMK’

The AIADMK and the BJP are the common enemies for all in Tamil Nadu and everyone has to come together to defeat them, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said here on Saturday. He said there was no need to worry about the number of seats the DMK would allot to its allies.

Addressing a meeting to raise election funds for the party, Mr. Vaiko said the “corrupt” AIADMK and the “Hindutva” BJP had ruined the lives of the people.

‘Evil forces’

The “secular” parties had the responsibility to save the State from these “evil forces”.

Hence, under the leadership of DMK president M.K. Stalin, the allies would work hard for the victory of the DMK-led front in all 234 constituencies.

“I appeal to all my workers and functionaries to work hard for the victory of the front. Forget the number of seats the MDMK is going to get,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Vaiko said his son attended the weddings of party functionaries that he could not take part in, and that he would not contest in the Assembly election.

The MDMK, he said, had fought for environmental protection, leading to the closure of the Sterlite copper smelter in Thoothukudi.

Likewise, the party had hired late lawyer Ram Jethmalani to fight for the release of all the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Party’s election fund

The district secretaries of Madurai City, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai Rural (North) and Madurai Rural (South) contributed ₹1.01 crore to the election fund.

Mr. Vaiko told journalists that the farmers had been protesting in New Delhi for 80 days, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi said only now in Parliament that he was ready for talks.

On Sasikala’s return to the State, he said, “She is out of prison...”

After a pause, he added: “There is nothing more to say on this.”