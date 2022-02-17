AIADMK and BJP are telling lies: DMK leader

DINDIGUL

The AIADMK and the BJP leaders are telling lies and only lies, with an intention to mislead the gullible people in Tamil Nadu, said DMK leader and TN Food Minister R Sakkarapani here on Thursday.

In an informal chat with reporters, he said that unable to stomach the popularity of the DMK and its leader M K Stalin, the opponents, especially, former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP leader K Annamalai were talking meaningless. Knowing pretty well that they were on the losing side of the team, the two leaders were uttering baseless allegations against the DMK high command and the government.

The people have decided to vote for the DMK and its alliance partners in the urban local body polls also after the 2021 Assembly election. Having come to know about the pulse, the political opponents were in jitters.

Soon after the DMK took office in May 2021, the government stepped in and opened up the procurement of dhal, palm and other essential items, which saved Rs 80 crore on the very first month. The AIADMK, he alleged, had confined the purchases only with three people, while the DMK added more eligible and competent suppliers, who gave competitive price and quality goods.

The covid19 pandemic was at its peak. People were compelled to remain indoors. There were no jobs. Major hospitals were finding it difficult to cope up with the covid management. After Mr Stalin stepped in and visited the hospitals, things looked bright. Through the ration shops, the eligible card holders were all given Rs 4000 in two instalments.

The CM, who directly, listened to the grievances of the farmers, directed to open Direct Purchase Centres across the State, with more thrust in delta region. As a result, through the TNCSC and other agencies, the government had procured 45 lakh metric tons of paddy till date, Mr Sakkarapani said and added that they were all safely preserved in depots/warehouses, which was not the case earlier. Showing newspaper reports about paddy damaged in rains, he said, the officials were prepared to keep them stocked in safe places.

Also, he said, the payments for the goods were directly credited to the farmers bank account, he said and added that when the farmers’ were happy about this, naturally, the AIADMK and BJP will not be happy. Hence, they have chosen to come out with bag full of lies.

The people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent and sharp that they would show their anger towards the AIADMK and the BJP on Feb 19, he said in a confident tone and added that the Civil Supplies department had issued 8,45,424 ration cards from the day it assumed office in 2021 and and another 1.57 lakh cards were ready for issuance. As and when the elections were completed, the officials would issue the cards, he clarified.

With the polling around on Saturday, Mr Sakkarapani said that the people should give a fitting response to the AIADMK and the BJP by neglecting them, thus strengthen the hands of Mr Stalin through the urban local body.