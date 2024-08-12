ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK, AMMK, Panneerselvam criticise Minister over remarks on Jayalalithaa

Published - August 12, 2024 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee on Monday criticised Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MS&ME) T.M. Anbarasan for his reported disparaging remarks on the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

In separate statements, the secretary of women wing of the AIADMK, B. Valarmarthi and coordinator of the Committee, O. Panneerselvam, along with the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran decried Mr Anbarasan’s remarks, which, they considered, derogatory.

Ms Valarmathi said that just as former leader of the DMK, M. Karunanidhi, had levelled low quality criticism against the AIADMK’s founder M.G. Ramachandran and successor of his political legacy, Jayalalithaa, followers of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were doing the same and this would lead to the path of their [political] “destruction.” Mr Dhinakaran advised DMK members to stop denigrating those leaders who had always thought of the welfare of people of the State. Mr Panneeerselvam demanded that Mr Anbarasan be removed from the Cabinet.

