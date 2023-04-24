AIADMK, AMMK condemn move to permit liquor in marriage halls

April 24, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK and the AMMK on Monday condemned the State government’s decision to permit the serving of liquor in marriage halls and stadiums.

In a statement, AIADMK organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar described the move as the “height of dictatorship”. The “attempt to import Western culture” into Tamil Nadu would never be acceptable, as it would destroy the “age-old tradition and culture” of the State, he said.

Already, there had been reports of students of schools and colleges becoming addicted to ganja, and girl students falling prey to liquor, Mr Jayakumar said, and demanded that the government roll back the decision.

In a couple of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wondered whether the government had decided to extend the sale of liquor to all houses instead of acting on the ruling party’s promise on prohibition. The move would ruin several families and cause deaths, he claimed. “Does the Dravidian model subscribe to keeping the youth addicted to substances without developing the power of thinking?” the AMMK leader said.

Referring to the clarification issued by Electricity, Excise and Prohibition Minister V. Senthilbalaji, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, said he had sought to mislead the public.