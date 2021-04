AIADMK alliance candidate for Kumbakonam tests COVID-19 positive

THANJAVUR

12 April 2021 15:53 IST

The AIADMK alliance candidate for the Kumbakonam Assembly constituency, G.M.Sridhar Vandaiyar (65) of Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Vandaiyar was indisposed for a few days and his COVID-19 test result returned positive on Sunday night. He has since isolated himself at his relative’s house at Arulananda Nagar in Thanjavur, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising