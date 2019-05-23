Tamil Nadu

AIADMK ahead in five Assembly seats, DMK in four

Counting of votes in progress for the Aravakuruchi byelection at a counting centre in Karur in Tamil Nadu.

Counting of votes in progress for the Aravakuruchi byelection at a counting centre in Karur in Tamil Nadu.   | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam are yet to make an impact.

Arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-and-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly Seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in five and the DMK in four segments.

The AIADMK was leading in Hosur, Manamadurai, Sathur, Sholinghur and Vilathukulam, acccording to the latest trends, as released by the Election Commission.

The DMK was ahead in Ambur, Gudiyatham, Thiruporur and Thiruvarur, the last being the native constituency of the late party chief M. Karunanidhi.

Bypolls to the 22 Seats, whose outcome will decide the fate of the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, were held in two phases, on April 18 and May 19.

