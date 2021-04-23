AIADMK against move to open boxes of postal votes

CHENNAI

23 April 2021 01:35 IST

The AIADMK on Thursday urged Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo to ensure that ballot boxes containing postal votes are not opened before the scheduled date of counting — May 2. In a petition to the poll authorities, including the Chief Election Commissioner, the AIADMK contended that it had been receiving information that officials in some districts had suggested to candidates that the boxes be opened even on May 1 if there was a consensus among the contestants.

The premature opening of the boxes was bound to attract “multiple challenges” in the form of litigation after the declaration of results. Any deviation from established procedure was “liable to cause chaos,” the party stated. A delegation of party functionaries, including Minister D. Jayakumar, N. Balaganga and R.M. Babu Murugavel, met Mr Sahoo.

OPS meets CM

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's official residence in Chennai. A few days ago, Mr. Palaniswami underwent hernia surgery.

