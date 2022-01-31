AIADMK adopts tough posture in seat-sharing negotiations

BJP demands at least 20% of wards across urban local bodies

The AIADMK is in no mood to concede the BJP’s demand to allot it at least 20% of the wards across urban local bodies (ULBs).

However, the party is willing to set apart 7% to 9% of seats for its ally, the proportion of which will, again, not be uniform for all the ULBs, according to sources in the AIADMK. Depending on the local conditions, the share of wards to be provided to the BJP may vary. For example, the AIADMK is inclined to allot a higher proportion of wards to the BJP in Nagercoil municipal corporation than in Coimbatore or in Tiruppur.

Pointing out that his party contested 9% of the seats in the rural local bodies’ elections held in October 2020, a source in the BJP claims that the AIADMK is ready to give 10% of the seats. “But, our demand is for at least 20% of seats. We are awaiting the advice of the high command, which is expected shortly.”

Likewise, the principal Opposition party cannot apply the yardstick of uniform quantum of wards in all the areas. “For instance, in Salem and Cuddalore Corporations, where the BJP is perceived to be not strong, the AIADMK may allot fewer number of seats,” the latter’s sources say. The national party has conveyed its desire to contest a significant number of seats in corporations such as Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Hosur and Tirunelveli.

If the two parties arrive at an understanding, the quantum will be fixed in relation to the overall numbers of wards of the three types of ULBs (1,374 wards of 21 municipal corporations, 3,843 wards of 138 municipalities and 7,621 wards of 490 town panchayats).

Acknowledging that uniformly, the same proportion of seats cannot be applied across all the local bodies, a senior functionary of the State unit of the BJP, however, claims that his party has grown in strength in recent months, and the present president of the State unit, K. Annamalai, has “energised” the party. “The ground situation has to be recognised, and we have to be provided with the number of wards accordingly,” the leader said.

Another senior leader of the BJP says, “In some places, our party has sought even 30% of wards.” He added that the AIADMK has suggested to his party to take a greater number of seats in municipalities and town panchayats than in municipal corporations.

Meanwhile, there are reports that many members of the core committee and a large number of district secretaries of the BJP are for the party going it alone. Where the two parties seem to be on the same page is to confine the ongoing discussion only to sharing of the wards. Depending on the election outcome, sharing of Mayor or chairperson posts will be decided.

A day after it held a four-hour discussion with the BJP’s delegation, the AIADMK had an internal meeting on Sunday to discuss strategies and preparations for the elections to the ULBs. The party’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami were among those who participated. D. Jayakumar, in a chat with journalists, maintained that the interests of his party would be kept in mind while working out a seat sharing arrangement. As the last date for filing of nominations is February 4, the parties say that there will be clarity over the seat sharing arrangements in a day or two.