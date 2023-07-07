AIADMK adopts nuanced approach towards BJP

July 07, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Chennai

Despite being a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the AIADMK is adopting a nuanced approach towards the national party.

Even a few days ago, the Dravidian major’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, reiterated that his party’s ties with the BJP remained intact. He has also been invited to a meeting of NDA leaders to be held in New Delhi on July 18.

Yet, Mr. Palaniswami has not hesitated to state openly that there is no change in the party’s stand on the Uniform Civil Code, which was stated in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

On Thursday, he expelled the Villupuram district secretary of the Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai, S. Murali alias Raghuraman, for “anti-party” activities. This followed the functionary’s participation in an event along with BJP State president K. Annamalai.

On Friday, the general secretary re-admitted into the party the former legislator of Sholavandan, K. Manickam, who was in the BJP for about one-and-a-half years.

“There is no need for us to follow the BJP’s policies or ideology blindly. On many issues, our stand is different from that of the national party. At the same time, we are with them (the BJP) as both of us have common enemies and share the stand on certain common issues,” explains a senior leader.

