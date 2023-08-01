ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK accuses DMK regime of seeking to use OPS, TTV for diverting public attention from inflation, other issues

August 01, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar on Tuesday accused the DMK regime for seeking to use the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam and the AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V Dhinakaran to deflect the attention of the public from issues such as inflation, the steep rise in the price of tomatoes and the adverse impact of the hike in the power tariff and property tax rates.

Referring to the demonstration organised by Mr Panneerselvam along with Mr Dhinakaran in Theni earlier in the day to press expeditious investigation in the Kodanad Estate dacoity-cum-murder case of 2017., Mr Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai that it was for the purpose of diverting the public attention towards the issue that the two leaders had been allowed to hold their agitation. If they had any fresh information with regard to the case, they should furnish it to the police, instead of talking about it through a public platform.

“If we seek nod for any agitation, they [the government] would not grant it and cases will be filed against us, even if we conduct demonstrations after taking permission. But, nothing will happen to them [Mr Panneerselvam along with Mr Dhinakaran} as they are blue-eyed boys of the DMK,” Mr Jayakumar alleged.

