AIADMK accuses DMK govt. of taking “belated action” on spurious liquor

May 17, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK on Wednesday accused the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of taking “belated action” on the matter of tackling the problem of spurious or illicit liquor. 

D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister, said the government’s action had only followed the death of a number of persons. He wondered how long the current drive against spurious or illicit liquor should  run. 

Emphasising that the matter could not be treated lightly, Mr Jayakumar referred to reports of Governor R.N. Ravi seeking information from the government, which, he expressed the hope, would send a proper reply. 

The former Minister was talking to reporters after a meeting of the party’s  district secretaries which was attended by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, general secretary, and other leaders including Tamilmagan Hussain, chairman of the presidium of the party,  and K.P. Munusamy, deputy coordinator. 

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary. V.K. Sasikala, in a statement, referred to disruption in power supply in many parts of Chennai and urged the government to ensure that breakdown-free power supply be provided.

