‘AIADMK a slave government of the BJP’

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 03:09 IST

Any vote for the AIADMK in the poll will be a vote for the BJP and the RSS: Karat

Alleging that the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu is a “slave government” of the BJP government at the Centre, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat on Monday warned that any vote for the AIADMK in the Assembly election will be a vote for the BJP and the RSS.

Campaigning for M.K. Mohan, the DMK candidate for Anna Nagar, he said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heading the BJP government, the actual control was in the hands of the RSS, which was trying to impose its goal of a “Hindu rashtra”.

“It is trying to target all the minorities, reducing them to the status of second-class citizens and imposing all upper caste order in India. In many parts of the country where the BJP is running the State governments, the Hindu rashtra goal is being implemented. There is an active discrimination against religious minorities in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-ruling States,” he said.

Mr. Karat said new laws were being passed in those States in the name of “love jihad” and the “cow slaughter ban” to indiscriminately arrest people and put them behind bars. “Anybody who raises his voice of opposition or dissent is declared an anti-national. Laws like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act [UAPA] are used to arrest hundreds of people... This is the type of fascist attack that has started,” he said.

Mr. Karat said while Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were imposing one party dictatorship in the country, the AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, was in no position to take up any policy matter that was not to the liking of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah.

“In Tamil Nadu, the communal and divisive ideology of the BJP and the RSS is being penetrated under the cover of the AIADMK. The AIADMK government is not independent and it is an adimai arasangam [slave government]. Any vote for the AIADMK will be a vote for the BJP and the RSS,” he said.

“Don’t forget that. Tamil Nadu is one of the few States in the country which has not allowed the disruptive Hindutva ideology in politics to penetrate. We have to stop this and it can be done only by defeating the AIADMK-BJP alliance in this election,” he further said.

Pointing out that the election would determine what type of government would be formed, Mr. Karat said the question was whether we will have a government which will be remote controlled from Delhi by Modi and Amit Shah duo or will there be a government which is answerable to the people of Tamil Nadu and respond to the needs of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“We have to ensure that we have the government of the DMK,” he said.