AI will play a crucial role in legal research and administration, says Justice P.B. Balaji

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a crucial role in legal research, administration, and summarising voluminous documents, and the thumb rule for effectively using it in any field lies in letting it only assist humans and not dominate, said Justice P.B. Balaji, judge of the Madras High Court, in Chennai on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Launching the book ‘Generative AI in the Courtroom: A Practical Handbook for Modern Justice’ written by entrepreneur Aspire. K. Swaminathan and lawyer Anita Thomas, Justice Balaji said: “We cannot deny the fact that AI is here to stay. There were apprehensions when mobile phones were introduced. We termed it a necessary evil and only allowed the technology to grow extensively, leaps and bounds. Something similar is now happening with AI, which cannot be dispensed. But the key is not being dependent on AI but managing and adapting to change.”

He also observed that tagging and listing similar sets of cases can be done through AI. “It can also help in bringing out a separate list of cases which need not be adjudicated and just be disposed of on the basis of the earlier judgments of the Supreme Court. AI can also help lawyers in preparing documents. The Supreme Court had come up with software like SUPACE and SUVAS to translate judgments and other documents using AI in different languages.”

He also asserted that AI should not be used for writing judgments. “Judges can use AI to summarise voluminous pleadings. But AI should not be used for writing judgments because it does not have a heart. Judges require empathy to decide, especially when it comes to cases dealing with children or domestic violence.”

Retired IAS officer PWC Davidar, who is currently the Advisor, Digital and Simplified Governance, Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, highlighted various challenges in putting together voluminous data from various departments of the government and how AI helps in simplifying it. He said AI could assist in offering Government to Citizen, Government to Business, and Government to Government services.

Dakshinamurthy V. Kolluru, Pro Vice Chancellor, Vijaybhoomi University, urged for the active participation of lawyers to help build AI to have its impact in every possible domain. Mr. Swaminathan and Ms. Thomas were among others who spoke during the event.