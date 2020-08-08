AI-powered tool will help small businesses

CHENNAI

08 August 2020 00:26 IST

A start-up founded by an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has developed a tool to help small and medium enterprises.

The tool, FAST, analyses data to understand the current business scenario and calculate future business trends.

Incubated by NASSCOM, the start-up geniSIGHTS has developed the AI-powered business intelligence suite that takes 30 seconds to be set up for the first time. It then generates data-driven insights and responds to voice commands as well.

Advertising

Advertising

IIT-M alumnus Rajesh Kumar, with experience in consulting with Fortune 100 organisations, and Parvathy Sarath, an expert in advanced analytics, machine learning and AI, have co-founded the start-up.

Mr. Kumar, managing director of geniSIGHTS, said, “COVID-19 has impacted small businesses significantly. These companies are now constrained to save on their operational costs and have to look for agile insights for competitive advantage.” According to him, the conversational tool provides customisation at the hands of the decision maker on key performance indicators and charts, among other .

Ms. Sarath, geniSIGHTS’s chief analytics officer, said the tool was targeted at widening the scope of AI adoption and making the platform affordable and accessible to small and medium-scale businesses. Cognizant’s emeritus vice-chairman Lakshmi Narayanan said new benchmarks had been established in the speed of software installation and in the ease of usage that power users today demand. “Deep analytics and insights visualisation at the speed of thought is what FAST aims to achieve, with a solution that integrates high-speed voice input with AI-powered analytics engine in the cloud,” he said.