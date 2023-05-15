AI models need to provide performance guarantees, says Balaraman Ravindran

May 15, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

AI models need to provide performance guarantees appropriate to the applications they are deployed in, said Balaraman Ravindran, head of the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), IIT-Madras.

IIT-M has established CeRAI, an interdisciplinary research centre, to ensure ethical and responsible development of AI-based solutions in the real world with a ground-up focus on India.

The performance guarantees should cover aspects such as data integrity, privacy, robustness of decision-making, etc. We need research into developing assurance and risk models for AI systems in different sectors, Mr. Ravindran said. He also said insurance coverage for AI products could be one of the possible solutions, and CeRAI could collaborate on providing insights about evolving a risk assessment model.

CeRAI conducted its first workshop on ‘Responsible AI for India’ on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Ravindran said CeRAI will be working on areas like healthcare, education, manufacturing, banking, and financial services. CeRAI will collaborate with multi-stakeholder, he said.

Primary objectives

One of the primary objectives of CeRAI will be to produce high-quality research outputs, such as research articles published in high-impact journals and conferences, white papers, and patents, among others. It will work towards creating technical resources such as curated datasets (universal as well as India-specific), software, toolkits, etc., with respect to the domain of responsible AI. It will also provide sector-specific recommendations and guidelines for policymakers.

There is a need for an unbiased and non-discriminatory AI framework as we have unique requirements that require customization as per our requirements, said Abhishek Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Digital India Corporation, while addressing the workshop virtually.

There is a growing need for trust to be built around AI and it is crucial to bring about the notion of privacy. AI will not take away jobs as long as domain interpretation exists, said Prof. V. Kamakoti, director, IIT-M.

CeRAI is working with NASSCOM’s Responsible AI initiative to build course material, skilling programmes, and toolkits for Responsible AI and with Vidhi Legal to work on developing a Participative AI framework.

It is also working with CMC Vellore to explore areas of mutual interest in the domain of responsible AI and with the Southern Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) to help their members better understand the implications of responsible AI. Along with that, it is also working with TiE to help mentor start-ups in this space, besides RIS, a think tank of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.