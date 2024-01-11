ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of T.N. Governor Ravi’s visit, police conduct searches at Salem Periyar University

January 11, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - SALEM

The university’s Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan is out on conditional bail in a case of alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in connection with which he was arrested recently.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Periyar University in Salem. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Hours before a scheduled visit of Tamil Nadu Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi to the Periyar University, the Salem City Police on Thursday, January 11, 2023 began searches at six places in the varsity campus.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan is out on conditional bail in a case of alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in connection with which he was arrested recently. The Governor is scheduled to meet the university officials in the afternoon

ALSO READ
Periyar University V-C arrested as he refused to appoint Registrar of government’s choice: Annamalai

Sources said six special teams headed by six inspectors arrived at the university around 9.30 a.m. and began conducting searches at six different places. The searches are on at the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) office, Finance office, Tamil Department office, Computer Centre, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) centre, and Planning and Development office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Vice-Chancellor continuing in office despite facing a criminal case faculty associations in the university had alleged that evidence in the case could be destroyed.

Meanwhile, opposing the Governor’s visit, the Federation of Students Organisation Tamil Nadu had announced a protest against him. Heavy police force has been deployed on the campus as part of security measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US