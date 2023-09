September 04, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin will chair a meeting of party Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) on September 16, 2023.

The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, a statement issued by DMK’s general secretary Duraimurugan, said.

The meeting comes ahead of the Special Session of Parliament that is to be held from September 18 to 22, as announced by the Union government.