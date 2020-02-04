Ahead of organisational polls, DMK revamps Salem, Namakkal units

Ahead of its organisational polls, slated to begin on February 21, the DMK high-command has cracked the whip on non-performers while rewarding district secretaries who put on a good show during the recent elections to rural local bodies.

Following its exemplary performance in the Tiruchi region, the DMK has rewarded former Minister and Tiruchi South district unit secretary K.N. Nehru by making him the principal secretary of the party. It has also appointed office-bearers to the Tiruchi district unit.

On Monday, the high-command revamped the district units of Salem and Namakkal. “Though we won the Lok Sabha polls in these regions, we couldn’t match that performance during the local body polls. A revamp is necessary to get the organisation geared up ahead of the next Assembly polls,” a senior leader explained. The party has dropped Veerapandi A. Raja, son of former Salem strongman Veerapandi S. Arumugam, from his position as in-charge of the Salem East district unit. He has been replaced by N.R. Sivalingam, who had been in charge of Salem West district unit. Mr. Sivalingam had functioned effectively as a deputy to Veerapandi Arumugam in Salem.

Mr. Raja has been made the election committee secretary.

The DMK high-command has given prominence to former M.P. T.M. Selvaganapathy by making him the in-charge of the Salem West district unit. He was earlier the election committee secretary. “Mr. Selvaganapathy (a former AIADMK Minister) knows the turf well, and is an effective organiser. His areas include the Edappadi Assembly constituency, won by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami; Mettur, represented by senior AIADMK leader S. Semmalai; and Sankari, won by AIADMK candidate S. Raja. We need a strong candidate there,” the senior leader said.

K.R.N. Rajeshkumar has been made the in-charge of the Namakkal East district unit, replacing former Union Minister S. Gandhiselvan. Mr. Rajeshkumar is a youth wing leader, and has been performing well, party leaders said.