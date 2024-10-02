Ahead of northeast monsoon, encroachments along water channel in Old Town Vellore razed

Encroachments were demolished on the British-era Kanaru water channel at Thottapalayam in Old Town area here on Tuesday as part of northeast monsoon preparedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, along with corporation and revenue officials, are involved in the three-day exercise, which will be completed on Wednesday. Most of the encroachments were built more than two decades ago.

“Illegal constructions on the channel has blocked the free flow of excess rainwater during monsoon. This led to the inundation of Old Town area,” E. Amrish, Assistant Engineer, WRD (Vellore Anaicut), told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation officials said the drive was based on an order issued by the Madras High Court acting upon a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to restore the original width of the water channel by demolishing illegal structures. Notices were served to those who occupied the land near the water channel five months ago as per the court order. Three cents of land would be provided to each of the affected families.

WRD officials said the Kanaru water channel, which belongs to WRD but maintained by the civic body, was built in the early 1900s by the British to discharge excess rainwater from nearby hillocks to the Palar river.

The aim was to prevent inundation of the town housing the fort where British forces and their families stayed. “Over the years, residential buildings came up along the channel, especially in the Old Town area. Encroachments blocked water flow and inundated town areas like old bus terminus opposite to the Vellore fort and market complex as these areas are located on the foothills of the hillock,” said V. Muralidaran, tahsildar (Vellore).

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, Kanaru channel runs to a distance of around 2.5 km from the hillock before it flows into the river along with other channels such as Nicholson canal. The channel is seven metres wide and two metres deep.

Illegal houses were built on the channel by constructing concrete slabs on it. Large plastic water pipes were laid below the slabs to discharge rainwater. Over the years, garbage dumping has clogged these water pipes resulting in inundation.

Based on a field survey, WRD officials found that around 300 metres along the channel have been occupied. Along with a large police force, civic officials have been demolishing illegal structures. “The original width of the water channel will be restored after the demolition. Similar drive is also being undertaken upstream,” said a WRD official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.