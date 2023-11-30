HamberMenu
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, AMMK leader Dhinakaran nominates party point persons

Mr. Dhinakaran has appointed two functionaries of the party for each Lok Sabha constituency, a statement from him said

November 30, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - CHENNAI.

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday, November 29, 20203 nominated point persons from his part, assembly constituency-wise, to look after party work for the Lok Sabha elections that are to be held next year.

For each constituency, two functionaries of the party were posted, according to a statement issued.

Criticising the move of the Greater Chennai Corporation to hand over the execution of the Breakfast Scheme to private agencies, Mr. Dhinakaran, in a post on his social media handle, wondered whether a resolution was adopted by the council of the local body with the approval of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and whether this would be followed by the privatisation of public transport corporations and other services.

The AMKK leader suggested that Amma Unavagams, instead, be improved and made to provide food to schools of the Chennai Corporation.

