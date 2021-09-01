Ahead of local body polls, electoral rolls released for nine new districts

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:45 IST

SC had directed SEC to hold local body polls in newly carved districts by Sept 15.

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Tuesday released the electoral roll in nine newly carved districts in the State, ahead of the rural local body polls in those districts.

As per the data provided, the nine districts of Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Villupuram have a total of 76,59,720 voters.

There are 37,77,524 male voters and 38,81,361 female voters and 835 transpersons.

Among the nine districts, Villupuram has the highest number of electors at 13,83,687, followed by Chengalpattu at 11,54,933 voters.

Kallakurichi has 9,61,770 voters, while Tenkasi has 7,55,402 and Vellore 7,16,984.

SC directive

Kancheepuram has 6,81,731 voters, Tirunelveli 6,73,868, Ranipet 6,67,237 and Tirupattur 6,64,108.

The Supreme Court had directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to hold the local body elections in nine newly carved districts by September 15.

Based on the list for the Assembly election, the ward-wise list for village panchayats has been released, the Commission said in a statement.