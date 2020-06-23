Ahead of complete lockdown, Madurai residents flock to shops and markets

Ahead of the seven-day intensified lockdown in Madurai city, Paravai town panchayat and village panchayats of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram blocks from June 24, vegetable markets and shops were crowded by residents on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants’ Association president S. P. Jeyaprakasam said that a large number of people started visiting shops on East Masi Street since Tuesday morning. “But there is no need for concern during this intensified lockdown as there would be no shortage in supply of groceries,” he said.
The prices of vegetables had also shot up on Tuesday. President of Central Market Wholesale Vegetable Vendors Association P.S. Murugan said that a kilogram of tomato was sold at ₹55, with an increase of ₹20 per kg. He said that the prices of vegetables like lady’s finger, carrot and potato had also risen.
K. Hakkim, a resident of Nelpettai, said that due to lack of clarity on functioning of meat and fish shops, many customers visited the meat markets.
However, the crowds witnessed at markets and shops on Tuesday was less than the crowds witnessed during the previous episodes of intensified lockdown, said Mr. Hakkim. “This is mainly because people do not have sufficient income to buy large quantities of goods,” he said.
The restriction in using private transportation for purchase of essential commodities during the intensified lockdown had also prompted people to crowd shops, said V.P. Manikandan, a resident of S.S. Colony.
