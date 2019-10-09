Ahead of bypoll, Stalin accuses Ministers of avoiding public interaction

DMK president M.K. Stalin, who is scheduled to kick-start his two-day election campaign in Nanguneri on Wednesday to canvas for Congress candidate ‘Ruby’ R. Manoharan, has alleged that Ministers of the ruling party have been avoiding meeting the people.

The DMK leader met voters of a few villages in the constituency on Tuesday.

After landing at Thoothukudi airport, Mr. Stalin went to meet the voters in Palayam Chettikulam, Melakulam and Ariyakulam.

As he entered Palayam Chettikulam around 6.15 p.m., along with Mr. Manoharan and DMK functionaries, the villagers gave him a rousing reception before expressing their grievances, including erratic drinking water supply, unmotorable roads, non-disbursal of old age pension, irregular bus services, problems posed by liquor shops, the almost-defunct Special Economic Zone at Nanguneri, non-availability of ration shops and problems in getting revolving funds for the women’s self-help group.

During all his meetings with the public, the DMK leader assured them that their agony will come to an end once the DMK comes to power and holds local body polls soon after.

He said the DMK, despite not being in power, had come to meet the people in their villages as it wanted to understand their problems, while the AIADMK Ministers chose to stay away from them as they were not willing to patiently hear public grievances.

Civic polls

Since the AIADMK was sure of losing the civic polls, it was not prepared to conduct the local body elections, which alone will address the problems facing villages, he said. “Barring the employment issue, all your grievances can be effectively addressed by the elected local bodies. Though the Chief Minister had gone to a few foreign countries, no investment has been realised as he had gone there only as a tourist. The DMK, on coming to power very soon, will ensure industrial investment to improve employment opportunities for the youth. As a precursor, the voters of Nanguneri should support the Congress candidate overwhelmingly and ensure a resounding victory for him,” Mr. Stalin said.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Stalin is expected to meet villagers at Nochikulam, Krishnapuram, Sivanthipatti and a few more hamlets, which also fall under the Nanguneri segment, before starting electioneering in the evening.