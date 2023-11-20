AG’s office celebrates Audit Week with cycle rally

November 20, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

A 24-km cycle rally marked the beginning of the celebrations of Audit Week at the Office of the Accountant General (AG) in Chennai on Sunday. The rally, flagged off by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, started from the Principal Accountant General’s Office complex in Teynampet and ended at the same location. Senior Accountant R. Ranganathan said the rally was a part of Audit Diwas being observed across the country.

On Tuesday, a rangoli contest for employees and a quiz contest for students of Class 10, 11 and 12, in Chennai Corporation Schools will be held. J. Radhakrishnan, GCC Commissioner, will distribute the prizes. The closing ceremony will be held on Wednesday and Lieutenant Governor Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan will participate.

