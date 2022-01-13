Agro-tourism planned for college students

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 20:01 IST

Students will visit agricultural varsities for 3 days in batches

In a unique exercise, college students will get an opportunity to visit agricultural colleges. The Association of Indian Universities recently signed an agreement to this effect with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Under the agreement, the students will visit 10 agricultural universities in the country, in batches of 25 each. The batches will tour the agricultural universities for three days. At the end of each day, a student representative will share their experience and perspectives. The project duration is for a year.

At the end of the exercise, a book and a film on agri-tourism will be made. “The aim is to familiarise students with agriculture. Most students in the cities do not know what agriculture entails. We have to educate the students about the difficulties the farmers face. We have to orient them. For this purpose, we have developed a scheme for non-agricultural students to visit agricultural universities,” said Secretary-General of AIU G. Thiruvasagam, one of the signatories to the agreement.

The scheme will benefit 1,500 students and the ICAR will identify 10 agricultural universities for the visit. The cost of the visit and boarding and lodging of the students will be borne by the AIU and ICAR.