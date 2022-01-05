Agro-industrial corridor project to commence next year, says T.N. Governor

‘A medical devices park and the nation’s first large-scale furniture park will also be established to generate employment in the State’

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday said the agro-industrial corridor project would commence next year. During his speech in the Assembly, he said that the project would address the "industrial infrastructure deficit in Cauvery delta districts by promoting agro-based industries.

The medical devices industry has been identified as a sunrise sector and in order to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for this industry, a medical devices park is being established over 150 acre. The State will also be setting up the nation’s first first large-scale furniture park over 1,100 acre in Thoothukudi, the Governor said. The government has announced an attractive package of incentives for the industrial units coming up in this furniture park.

"I am delighted to inform that the first phase of the furniture park will be launched by the Chief Minister later this month," the Governor said. These two parks would generate employment for around three lakh persons.

‘Tamil Diaspora Day’

"The government has declared January 12 as ‘World Tamil Diaspora Day’, which will be marked by special events every year. Steps will be taken to bring together all Tamil welfare associations in different countries and other Indian States on a single platform," he said. This would help non-resident Tamils to be in touch with their roots and also facilitate their investments in the State.

The ‘Thai Mann’ scheme would enable non-resident Tamils to participate in the development of infrastructure in their native places. A new tourism policy, including components to promote adventure tourism, will be released this year, he said.

A computerised system would be rolled out to effectively manage government assets using appropriate technologies. Works to improve infrastructure and basic amenities in 145 Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapurams, constructed during 1997-2001, would be taken up in phases, starting this year, the Governor said.