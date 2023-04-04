Agriculture Minister lays foundation stone for floodwater retaining wall in Cuddalore district

April 04, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a floodwater retaining wall along the left side of the Kollidam North Rajan canal in Omampuliyur near Kattumannarkoil.

According to a press release, the retaining wall project would be taken up by the Water Resources Department with financial assistance of ₹10 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and ₹5 crore from the District Mineral Fund.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the retaining wall would protect people living in low-lying areas of Omampuliyur, Muttam Karuperi, and surrounding villages, which are prone to flooding.

