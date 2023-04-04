HamberMenu
Agriculture Minister lays foundation stone for floodwater retaining wall in Cuddalore district

The retaining wall, along the left side of the Kollidam North Rajan canal in Omampuliyur, will protect people in low-lying areas of Omampuliyur, Muttam Karuperi, and surrounding villages, which are prone to flooding, as per a press release

April 04, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a floodwater retaining wall along the left side of the Kollidam North Rajan canal in Omampuliyur near Kattumannarkoil.

According to a press release, the retaining wall project would be taken up by the Water Resources Department with financial assistance of ₹10 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and ₹5 crore from the District Mineral Fund.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the retaining wall would protect people living in low-lying areas of Omampuliyur, Muttam Karuperi, and surrounding villages, which are prone to flooding.

