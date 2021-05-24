Agriculture Minister flags off door delivery of essentials in Cuddalore district

Delivery on the mobile vending vehicles will take place from 6.am. to 12 p.m.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Monday flagged off the mobile vending of essentials including vegetables and fruits, for residents across the district.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that arrangements had been made for sale of essentials through 344 vehicles readied by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Horticulture. The vehicles containing stocks of essentials including milk and water will make rounds in the respective zones in municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats and those who wish to purchase can stop the vehicle.

Twenty vehicles would be attached to the farmers’ market in Cuddalore. The vehicles would also have the price list of essentials to be sold.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the vegetables and fruits would be directly procured from farmers.

The Department has arranged for delivery from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., he said.

District Collector K. Balasubramaniam was present.