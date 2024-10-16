Agriculture Minister chairs monsoon preparedness meeting in Cuddalore

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday reviewed the monsoon preparedness and directed officials of all line departments to be prepared to deal with any emergency situation on a war footing to minimise rain-related losses.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate in the presence of District Monitoring Officer and Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection D. Mohan and Cuddalore Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, the Minister said that as many as 239 vulnerable, low-lying areas that could face inundation during the northeast monsoon in Cuddalore district have been identified, and necessary steps have been initiated to prevent or mitigate the problem caused due to flooding.

Mr. Panneerselvam said early warning systems have been installed at 86 places across the district to evacuate people from vulnerable areas. In addition, the disaster management teams have been provided with 125 walkie-talkies and 35 very high frequency (VHF) wireless communication equipment. The control room at the Cuddalore Collectorate has also been equipped with two satellite phones, he said.

As many as 28 cyclone relief camps have been established in the district, and 1,334 first-level responders entrusted with the responsibility of rescuing stranded people. About 14 multi-purpose shelters and 191 temporary shelters have also been kept ready across the district to accommodate families shifted from flood-prone and rain-affected areas.

The Minister said key government departments, including police and fire and rescue services, electricity, public works and revenue, were geared up to tackle the situation. As many as 13 medical teams have been formed and all Primary Health Centres and Government Hospitals have been adequately staffed with doctors and medicines to render round-the-clock services. Drinking water tanks have also been inspected.

As many as 504 channels and a total of 146.84 km of storm-water drains alongside roads have been desilted so far. Around 89 small and major waterbodies have also been desilted, he said.