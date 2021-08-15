Tamil Nadu

Agriculture labourers ignored: D. Ravikumar

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi general secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar on Saturday said the agriculture budget had left out farm labourers.

He said the government was expected to look into the welfare of agricultural labourers when it announced a separate budget for agriculture but it had ignored them.

“At least during the debate on the demand for grants for the Labour Department, the welfare of the agricultural labourers should be taken into account,” he said.

In future, the welfare of the farm labourers should be taken into account, he added.


