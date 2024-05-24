GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Agriculture Department lists schemes launched for farmers’ welfare

Published - May 24, 2024 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s Agriculture Department on Thursday listed a slew of schemes launched by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led DMK government for farmers’ welfare.

It said in a release that the State had progressed in food production, and the prospects of farmers had improved. Besides, a farm budget was being presented and it would boost agricultural growth, it pointed out. Through the Chief Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, ₹4,366 crore in compensation had been ensured for 24.50 lakh farmers for crop damage in the last three years. A total sum of ₹582 crore in relief was provided to 8 lakh farmers whose crops were damaged in floods and droughts, and ₹651 crore was given to sugar cane farmers, the release said.

It further said farm equipment had been distributed at a cost of ₹270 crore and a 100% subsidy was granted to Adi Dravidar farmers for the first time. Through the ₹137-crore kuruvai package, the State brought a record area of 5.59 lakh acres under the Kuruvai cultivation in 2023.

In the last three years, ₹613.82 crore had been allocated for the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme, the release said, adding that the State had won many awards from the Centre for its advancement in agriculture.

