Agriculture college fee panel’s report likely by end of August

The Fee Fixation Committee for regulating the structure in private agricultural colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is expected to submit its report by the end of next month.

The panel, headed by retired High Court judge K. Chandru, received responses from about 15 of the total 29 private agricultural colleges in the State.

“Since the public consultation could not be held due to the COVID-19 lockdown, we have called for inputs from parents, students and educationists to the Committee’s Secretary. We will submit the report by August end. We hope it will benefit students from this academic year,” Justice Chandru told The Hindu on Sunday.

The panel is expected to weigh the investments made by the institutions on campuses, infrastructure and courses before determining the fees for students pursuing agriculture in these colleges. “Presently, the colleges collect around ₹45,000 for an academic year from the students. Many students from rural areas believe agriculture as a major is an easy option, comparatively, for the civil services and hence, they join the course. About 10 IAS officers in the Secretariat presently have agriculture major,” an informed source said.

Located in rural areas

As these agricultural colleges are located mostly away from cities and in rural areas, though these programmes are non-residential, students are forced to stay in hostels and end up paying more for accommodation and mess facilities. On January 7, the State government named the members of the Committee to fix the fee for private agricultural colleges.

The source pointed out that the procedure was already delayed. “Though the State government sought the then Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to name a retired judge to head the committee, the former CJ sat on it for nine months. The present CJ named the judge in January and hence, a whole academic year went by without fee fixation.”