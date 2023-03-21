Agriculture Budget: Mission to promote Madurai jasmine, moringa and chilli

March 21, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced a mission to give a fillip to the cultivation jasmine whose connection with Madurai dates back to the Sangam period.

The mission to be implemented in the ensuing year on an outlay of ₹7 crore would develop a cluster and evolve measures to ensure off-season production of the flower by giving technical guidance to jasmine farmers on timely pruning, integrated nutrient and pest management.

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, the Minister said other than Madurai, jasmine was cultivated in Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts on a total area of about 4,300 hectares. “In this integrated cluster, apart from increasing the production, better marketing opportunities will also be created. This scheme will be implemented continuously over a period of five years,” he said. Steps would be taken to produce planting materials needed for the cluster in Ramanathapuram district and distribute them in time.

Mr. Panneerselvan also announced creation of a Chilli Zone covering Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Thoothukudi districts, where chillies were grown on 35,200 hectares. The plan outlay for the project was ₹6 crore. Action would be taken to increase the cultivation to 40,000 hectares in a period of five years and the latest technologies would be disseminated to increase productivity, he added.

In addition to giving seeds, seedlings and other inputs to the farmers, processing units, value-addition units and solar driers would be established to produce chilli powder, paste, flakes and oil.

The Minister also announced a Moringa Mission at a cost of ₹11 crore to promote the vegetable, known for its multiple health benefits. “In the coming year, moringa cultivation will be promoted on 1,000 hectares besides creating processing and value-addition facilities,” he said.

The Minister said to increase export opportunities in moringa, training in cultivation techniques, value-addition, certification and export standards would be given to the farmers and the exporters through the Special Export Facilitation Centre in Madurai, in coordination with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).