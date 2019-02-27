Agriculture, ancillary activities get major share in annual credit plan

The Annual Credit Plan for the district for 2019-20 envisaged a total outlay of ₹ 10,911 crore with agriculture and ancillary activities getting major share.

Collector C. Kathiravan released the Plan and the first copy was received by S. Paulraj, Deputy General Manager, Canara Bank, Erode Region.

The plan was prepared by the District lead Bank, Canara Bank, and has been prepared based on the Potential Linked Credit Plan 2019-2020 prepared by NABARD.

M. Chandrasekaran, Lead District Manager, Erode District, said that agriculture and ancillary activities were allotted ₹ 5,519 crore, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises get ₹ 3,031 crore and other priority sector given ₹2,361 crore.

He said that the Plan has been prepared by taking into account the following aspects, Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by NABARD, new priority sector guidelines duly incorporating, social infrastructure, renewable energy, agro processing, backward and forward linkages and other infrastructure facilities available in the district, and performance of banks under District Credit Plan 2018-19.