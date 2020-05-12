Tamil Nadu

Agricultural University predicts normal Southwest monsoon for western Tamil Nadu

In its forecast for the monsoon season – June to September, the Centre said Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Erode, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Coimbatore could receive normal rainfall

Seven districts in western Tamil Nadu will receive normal Southwest monsoon and Salem will see near normal rainfall, the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has predicted.

In its forecast for the monsoon season – June to September, the Centre said Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Erode, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Coimbatore could receive normal rainfall with a plus or minus 10% deviation.

Salem district could see near normal rainfall – minus 10.1% to minus 20% below normal rainfall.

Professor and Head of the Centre, S.P. Ramanathan, said the Centre had arrived at the prediction after feeding the last 30 years’ Southwest monsoon data and factoring in the Southern Oscillation Index and Sea Surface Temperature values for the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The prediction report said Krishnagiri would receive 377 mm (normal 399 mm), Dharmapuri 377 mm (normal 393.4 mm), Namakkal 314 mm (normal 339.3 mm), Erode 221 mm (normal 229.8 mm), the Nilgiris 770 mm (normal 759.9 mm), Tiruppur 144 mm (normal 154.8 mm), and Coimbatore 194 mm (normal 189.8 mm).

The month-wise predicted rainfall for Coimbatore would be June - 40 mm (normal 40.8mm), July - 60mm (normal 60 mm), August - 32 mm (normal 30 mm) and September - 62 mm (normal 59 mm).

