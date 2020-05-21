Agricultural Officer found dead in Aruppukottai

Aruppukottai

21 May 2020 15:37 IST

Mathirani was found hanging in her room after attending a birthday party

An Assistant Agricultural Officer, A. Mathirani, 29, was found dead in her house at Sivagnanapuram here on Thursday.

The police said that domestic problem would have forced the woman to take the extreme step. The woman, mother of two children, was living with her in-laws while her husband, a civil engineer, was in Andhra Pradhesh.

The police said that the woman, who took part in a birthday party with her relatives, was found dead hanging in her room.

Aruppukottai town police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.