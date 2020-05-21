Tamil Nadu

Agricultural Officer found dead in Aruppukottai

Mathirani was found hanging in her room after attending a birthday party

An Assistant Agricultural Officer, A. Mathirani, 29, was found dead in her house at Sivagnanapuram here on Thursday.

The police said that domestic problem would have forced the woman to take the extreme step. The woman, mother of two children, was living with her in-laws while her husband, a civil engineer, was in Andhra Pradhesh.

The police said that the woman, who took part in a birthday party with her relatives, was found dead hanging in her room.

Aruppukottai town police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 3:39:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/agricultural-officer-found-dead-in-aruppukottai/article31640469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY