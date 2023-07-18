Agricultural drought of moderate nature declared in 25 blocks

July 18, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has declared “agricultural drought of moderate nature” in 25 blocks in six districts, which means they resulted in withering of crops and suffered 33% and above crop loss due to insufficient rainfall during the entire season of the northeast monsoon between October 1 and December 31 last year.

Of the 25 blocks, 11 are in Ramanathapuram district: Bogalur, Kadaladi, Kamudi, Mandapam, Mudukulathur, Nainarkoil, Paramakkudi, R.S. Mangalam, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppullani and Tiruvadanai, according to the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department last week.

Five blocks in Tenkasi district — Alankulam, Kadayanallur, Keelapavoor, Melaneelithanallur and Sankarankoil — and four in Sivaganga — Devakottai, Ilayangudi, Kalaiyarkovil and Manamadurai — are in the list.

Avudayarkoil and Manamelkudi blocks in Pudukkottai district, Narikudi and Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district and Alwarthirunagari block in Thoothukkudi district have also been declared to have reported agriculture drought of moderate nature.