Agri-tech start-up Uzhavarbumi raises ₹7 crore from Anicut Capital

May 05, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Uzhavarbumi, a direct-to-customer agri-tech start-up, has received funding from Anicut Capital, a venture capital firm. The start-up, which is based in Madurantakam, Chengalpattu, delivers farm-fresh milk at the doorstep of the consumer in urban areas of Chennai, procuring milk from rural and marginal farmers at a better market price and forming a bridge between the primary producers (farmers) and consumers.

Uzhavarbumi will utilise the funds raised from Anicut Angel Fund towards enhancing their technology, improving plant and machinery equipment and marketing strategies. The start-up aims to expand their operations across Bengaluru in 2023 and Hyderabad in 2024. “With Anicut’s support, we aim to expand our operations and bring farm-fresh milk to more customers across India,” said Vetrivel Palani, founder and CEO, Uzhavarbumi.

Uzhavarbumi procures from over 2,200 farmers and operates 42 hubs across Chennai, delivering dairy products to over 15,000 customers. At present, Uzhavarbumi does around 15 lakh home deliveries per year. The firm uses glass bottles for delivery which has lead to reduction of seven tonne of plastic usage every year.