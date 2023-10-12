Agri-fintech startup KiVi closes seed round

October 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Agri-fintech startup KiVi, operated by Agrosperity Tech Solutions Private Limited, has raised a seed round of ₹15 crore led by Caspian Leap for Agriculture Fund, Piper Serica Angel Fund, YAN Angel Fund, Impact Innovators and Entrepreneurs Foundation, among others. Incubated at IIT Madras Research Park, KiVi stands for kisan vikas - farmer development.

“The investment will help KiVi to build a robust technology platform for scale-up, increase the last-mile presence across many districts, strengthen the product and risk capabilities and obtain an NBFC license.” Joby C.O., Founder and CEO of KiVi said.

The farmgate ecosystem comprises farmer households and agri entrepreneurs such as input retailers, output aggregators, farmer producer organizations and equipment renters. While the farmgate ecosystem presents a large market opportunity for credit and commerce, it has been under-served by the formal markets due to lack of solutions that address the unique characteristics of the stakeholders. Seasonal cash flows, absence of formal income proof and land ownership proof, fragmented landholding, inability of traditional lenders to build a cost-effective delivery model and participate in the adjacent commerce opportunities are the key gaps that KiVi is addressing. KiVi has partnered with leading lending institutions.

KiVi is operational in Tamil Nadu and Bihar and has till date enabled over 1,500 farmers to access credit, launched MSME loan offerings to agri entrepreneurs and enabled commerce and trade finance in commodities including wheat, paddy and maize.

“The agri fintech space is ripe for innovation and disruption, though having many challenges, including the perceived risk with agri credit. We believe that KiVi, led by Joby, has the right blend of people with rich experience of rural financial services and agriculture to make this happen,” said Emmanuel Murray, Investment Director at Caspian Leap for Agriculture Fund.

“KiVi is cultivating a vital solution for the farmgate ecosystem bridging the gap between borrowers and lenders,” said Abhay Agarwal, principal at Piper Serica Angel Fund.

