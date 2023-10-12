HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agri-fintech startup KiVi closes seed round

KiVi is operational in Tamil Nadu and Bihar and has till date enabled over 1,500 farmers to access credit

October 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel

Agri-fintech startup KiVi, operated by Agrosperity Tech Solutions Private Limited, has raised a seed round of ₹15 crore led by Caspian Leap for Agriculture Fund, Piper Serica Angel Fund, YAN Angel Fund, Impact Innovators and Entrepreneurs Foundation, among others. Incubated at IIT Madras Research Park, KiVi stands for kisan vikas - farmer development.

“The investment will help KiVi to build a robust technology platform for scale-up, increase the last-mile presence across many districts, strengthen the product and risk capabilities and obtain an NBFC license.” Joby C.O., Founder and CEO of KiVi said.

The farmgate ecosystem comprises farmer households and agri entrepreneurs such as input retailers, output aggregators, farmer producer organizations and equipment renters. While the farmgate ecosystem presents a large market opportunity for credit and commerce, it has been under-served by the formal markets due to lack of solutions that address the unique characteristics of the stakeholders. Seasonal cash flows, absence of formal income proof and land ownership proof, fragmented landholding, inability of traditional lenders to build a cost-effective delivery model and participate in the adjacent commerce opportunities are the key gaps that KiVi is addressing. KiVi has partnered with leading lending institutions.

KiVi is operational in Tamil Nadu and Bihar and has till date enabled over 1,500 farmers to access credit, launched MSME loan offerings to agri entrepreneurs and enabled commerce and trade finance in commodities including wheat, paddy and maize.

“The agri fintech space is ripe for innovation and disruption, though having many challenges, including the perceived risk with agri credit. We believe that KiVi, led by Joby, has the right blend of people with rich experience of rural financial services and agriculture to make this happen,” said Emmanuel Murray, Investment Director at Caspian Leap for Agriculture Fund.

“KiVi is cultivating a vital solution for the farmgate ecosystem bridging the gap between borrowers and lenders,” said Abhay Agarwal, principal at Piper Serica Angel Fund.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.