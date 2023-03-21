ADVERTISEMENT

Agri Budget focusses on improving mechanisation to overcome labour shortage: Agriculture Secretary

March 21, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary C. Samayamoorthy on Tuesday said one of the important areas of focus in the Agriculture Budget is improving mechanisation of farming through the use of power tillers and other machines by making them available to micro and small farmers.

Briefing journalists after Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam presented the Budget in the Assembly, Mr. Samayamoorthy said mechanisation of farming was important to deal with the problem of paucity of agricultural labour in Tamil Nadu.

“More than 72% of our farmers are micro and small farmers. Since there is a shortfall of agricultural labour, we will provide two tillers to every village – a total of 2,504 villages – under the ‘Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme’, at a cost of ₹230 crore. Tractors and other harvesting machines will be provided at a cost of ₹125 crore. We will also improve infrastructure such as godowns to add value post-harvest and increase income,” he said.

Infrastructure will be created for organic farming in the Nilgiris district and expanded to other districts as well. “The farmers who fare well will be selected and presented with an award instituted in (late organic farming scientist) Nammazhvar’s name. This will be done on a cluster basis – not only agriculture, but also allied departments (Rural Development, Water Resources, Food and Co-operation) – for which ₹38,000 crore has been allocated,” he said.

Mr. Samayamoorthy explained that farmers involved in the cultivation of rose and value addition to coconut, which are also done in the Netherlands and the Philippines, respectively, will be selected and taken abroad to gain more exposure. “This will enable them to reach the next level, and they should be willing to engage in farming,” he said. Similar opportunities will be provided to those undertaking the cultivation of other crops, he added.

Mr. Samayamoorthy said farmers had noted that there was a shortfall in agricultural labour, and had asked the government to use MGNREGS to fill the gap.

