Agreement soon, to enable TN start-ups access European market through Czech Republic

MSME Minister T M Anbarasan presenting a memento to Petr Očko Hon'ble Deputy Minister, Government of the Czech Republic

Soon, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be finalised to help start-ups in Tamil Nadu access Europe through the Czech Republic, said Ar Rm Arun, president, Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

SICCI, in association with the Tamil Nadu government earlier this month, took a high-powered business delegation of 33 members to The Czech Republic. The delegation was led by T. M. Anbarasan, Minister for MSMEs, Government of Tamil Nadu.. Arun Roy, Principal Secretary, MSME Department led the 3-member IAS Team.

According to a statement, JIC is an incubators located in Brno, the Czech Republic. It has been helping in creating innovative business ecosystems in Central Europe since 2003, and is an active part of the European start-up network, connecting main players in the region such as EBN, Enterprise Europe Network, EESA and EUBIC among others, it noted.

Every year the JIC supports around 100 company owners from the Czech Region of South Moravia, ranging from new businesses with fresh ideas to well-established companies.

It was felt that there was ample synergy between the start-up ecosystem in Tamil Nadu and the JIC. The JIC in Brno can provide efficient access to Europe for Tamil Nadu start-ups and vice versa, the press release said.

“Establishing the needed linkages between the start-up ecosystems in Tamil Nadu and Brno will be a game changer and would place the State in the European start-ups map,” said Ar Rm Arun, who is also the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic.

The JIC in Brno is a high-tech incubator and is also also cost-effective. Multinational Corporations like AVG have been incubated from this centre. We hope that start-ups in Tamil Nadu would access Europe through JIC and the Czech start-ups could access the Asian market through an MoU that we are soon planning to conclude, he added.

SICCI also signed two MoUs during the visit. The first MoU was with the Confederation of Czech Chambers of Commerce. The sexond MoU was with the Association of Small & Medium Sized Enterprises & Crafts (AMSP). The objectives of both these MoUs are to promote B2B connect across priority sectors. The delegation also called on the Indian Ambassador in Prague.