ADVERTISEMENT

Agreement signed for transfer of technology for non-corrosive textile reinforced concrete

March 11, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The technology, developed and patented by CSIR, Chennai, will be transferred to L&T Construction, as per the agreement

The Hindu Bureau

An agreement for the transfer of technology for corrosion-free Textile Reinforced Concrete Prototyping Technology (TRCPT), a patented technology developed by CSIR – Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR – SERC), Chennai was signed here recently between CSIR and L&T Construction – Water and Effluent Treatment IC.

TRCPT is a precast technology to produce TRC components, for which an Indian patent has been granted. TRCPT can serve as an effective indigenous technological solution to achieve economical mass production of TRC products consisting of fine-grained cementitious binder and non-metallic textile reinforcement, a press release said.

The technology, which was earlier used in toilet construction, has now been upgraded for the production of components such as facade elements, industrial flooring tiles, street furniture, canopy structure partition walls, noise barriers, roofing elements and manhole covers. Flowerpots, wash basins, doors and window frames and door panels too, can be produced using this technology. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alkali-resistant glass fibre is the base for the technical textile called ‘Build Tech’ used in this technology. TRCPT does not contain any steel and therefore, is corrosion-free. The textile has a minimum life of 50 years. The technology was developed by Smitha Gopinath, Principal Scientist, CSIR-SERC.

The agreement was signed in the presence of N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC, K. Sathish Kumar, Chief Scientist and Head, Business, Knowledge Management & Development Division, CSIR-SERC, S. Parivallal, Advisor (Management), CSIR-SERC, Simeshwaran Pillai, Chief Engineering Manager, L&T and Dayana Rexaline M.R., Operations Head, L&T.

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US