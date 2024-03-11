Agreement signed for transfer of technology for non-corrosive textile reinforced concrete

March 11, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

An agreement for the transfer of technology for corrosion-free Textile Reinforced Concrete Prototyping Technology (TRCPT), a patented technology developed by CSIR – Structural Engineering Research Centre (CSIR – SERC), Chennai was signed here recently between CSIR and L&T Construction – Water and Effluent Treatment IC.

TRCPT is a precast technology to produce TRC components, for which an Indian patent has been granted. TRCPT can serve as an effective indigenous technological solution to achieve economical mass production of TRC products consisting of fine-grained cementitious binder and non-metallic textile reinforcement, a press release said.

The technology, which was earlier used in toilet construction, has now been upgraded for the production of components such as facade elements, industrial flooring tiles, street furniture, canopy structure partition walls, noise barriers, roofing elements and manhole covers. Flowerpots, wash basins, doors and window frames and door panels too, can be produced using this technology.

Alkali-resistant glass fibre is the base for the technical textile called ‘Build Tech’ used in this technology. TRCPT does not contain any steel and therefore, is corrosion-free. The textile has a minimum life of 50 years. The technology was developed by Smitha Gopinath, Principal Scientist, CSIR-SERC.

The agreement was signed in the presence of N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC, K. Sathish Kumar, Chief Scientist and Head, Business, Knowledge Management & Development Division, CSIR-SERC, S. Parivallal, Advisor (Management), CSIR-SERC, Simeshwaran Pillai, Chief Engineering Manager, L&T and Dayana Rexaline M.R., Operations Head, L&T.